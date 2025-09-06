'Cornered Rat': Rosie O'Donnell Hits Back At Trump After His New Threat To Revoke Citizenship

Trump started the dustup by posting on Truth Social on Wednesday, Sept. 3: “As previously mentioned, we are giving serious thought to taking away Rosie O’Donnell’s Citizenship. She is not a Great American and is, in my opinion, incapable of being so!”

Trump had made a similar threat on social media in mid-July.

O'Donnell, who moved to Ireland in March and has been pursuing dual citizenship, responded to Trump's new salvo the next day, appearing on ex-CNN anchor/reporter Jim Acosta's Substack podcast.

“He’s like a cornered rat,” O’Donnell said, arguing Trump is trying to distract from other controversies, including the fallout over the administration's release of documents in the case against the late convicted child sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.She also mocked what she called Trump's “bag of tricks,” saying, “Let’s make fun of Rosie O’Donnell and threaten her,” noting he has threatened her before and “never done anything.”

The exchange rekindles a years-long public clash. Their feud stretches back well over a decade and has repeatedly flared on social media and TV.

In July, as Daily Voice previously reported, O’Donnell answered that Trump attack with a 280-word Instagram post alongside a photo of Trump with Epstein, declaring she lives “rent-free” in his head and calling him “everything that is wrong with America” while vowing, “i’m not yours to silence.”

O’Donnell also told Acosta that Trump’s threats are a smokescreen, pointing to the Epstein filings and survivors’ testimony.

"He is deranged and I believe he's suffering from dementia and other very serious medical complications," O'Donnell said of Trump. "I think there is a line in the sand with people raping children. This is a sex trafficking international cover-up, and he's in the middle of it."

Legal experts have repeatedly noted that citizenship for those born in the United States is protected by the 14th Amendment, and no federal law grants a president unilateral authority to revoke it.

O’Donnell, a Long Island native best known for her Emmy-winning talk show and activism, said her “heart is pounding” when asked if she’d return to the US, but did not commit.

