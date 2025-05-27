Chicken Soup Mix-Up Sparks USDA Warning

The US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued the alert after a ready-to-eat chicken soup product was found to contain wheat, a known allergen. This allergen was not listed on the label.

No recall was requested because the affected product is no longer available for sale, but some containers may still be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers.

The products are:

Signature SELECT Creamy Chicken & Wild Rice SOUP with White Meat Chicken (labeled on the lid)

Signature SELECT Chicken Corn CHOWDER with White Meat Chicken Smoke Flavor Added (labeled on the side)

Each container is 24 ounces, with a “BEST BY June 24 25” date and lot code “8225 5100” printed on the bottom.

View product labels here on the USDA website.

The soup was produced on Thursday, April 10, and bears the establishment number P-46381 inside the USDA mark of inspection. It was distributed to retail and distributor locations across the US.

According to FSIS, the issue was discovered by a retailer who noticed the top and side labels did not match. The retailer alerted the producing establishment, which then reported the issue to FSIS.

There have been no confirmed reports of allergic reactions or illness linked to the product.

Consumers with wheat allergies are urged not to eat, serve, or sell the product. It should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

The USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline may be reached at 888-674-6854 or MPHotline@usda.gov.

