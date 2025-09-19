Joshua “Josh” Soden, 30, was hit by a vehicle outside Bentley’s Tavern in Malta on Monday, Sept. 8, according to a GoFundMe organized by family friend Brianna Falvey.

Soden was pinned beneath the car and rushed to Albany Medical Center, where he suffered two cardiac arrests and has remained unconscious on life support.

The driver, identified by Saratoga County officials as 33-year-old Morgan Lange, has been charged with second-degree felony vehicular assault, felony tampering with evidence, driving while intoxicated, and multiple traffic law violations.

Soden’s family shared that doctors have declared him brain dead and preparations are underway to remove him from life support. Albany Med plans to hold an Honor Walk in the coming days, celebrating his final act of generosity through organ donation.

Loved ones described Soden as “pure light,” someone known for his contagious laugh, big heart, and the way he lifted others when they were down.

“Josh has always been the first to give, to comfort, and to show up without being asked,” the fundraiser reads. “Now, when he can’t fight on his own, it’s our turn to fight for him.”

Organizers are aiming to help the family cover funeral expenses, medical bills, and time away from work as they navigate their grief.

“Your generosity has been a light in this darkest time,” organizers wrote in an update. “Please continue to keep Joshua’s family in your prayers and respect their privacy as they heal.”

Funeral services for Soden had not been publicized as of Friday, Sept. 19. Those who wish to support the family can donate via GoFundMe here.

