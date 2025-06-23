Americans Dread This Part Of Vacation Most, Survey Reveals

New research finds that two-thirds of travelers say the anticipation of a trip is just as satisfying, or even better, than the getaway itself.

While most say nothing tops being at the destination, 28 percent say planning the trip is the most enjoyable stage.

The worst? Coming home. A full 78 percent say the journey back is the lowest point of the experience.

That emotional crash has a name — “post-vacation funk” — and for some, it hits before the trip even ends.

About one in 10 feel it creeping in while still away, and another 22 percent say it strikes on the return leg. Respondents say the funk hits harder than getting stuck in traffic or losing a favorite show to the streaming graveyard.

To cope, many people chase the next trip before the current one ends. Nearly a third admit they’ve started planning their next vacation while still traveling. Almost half say they’d do so to ease the letdown.

The survey, conducted by Talker Research in partnership with the Virgin Red Rewards Mastercard, polled 2,000 Americans who had traveled in the past year.

Results show that wanderlust runs deep. Forty-seven percent say they’d book a last-minute trip just to satisfy the urge to get away, and 70 percent say ideas for their next escape are always on their mind.

Some travelers said they’d give up a week’s pay, a month of eating out, or even music for a week just to go on an all-expenses-paid trip.

And it’s not just for fun. In fact, 83 percent said travel feels more restorative than a spa day or any other form of self-care.

More than half say having a trip booked makes them happier and more motivated. For most, the dream doesn’t end — it just resets.

