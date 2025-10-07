Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days Begin: What To Know

Amazon’s fall mega‑sale is back with two days of steep, Prime‑only discounts to jump‑start holiday shopping.

A minute past midnight on Tuesday, Oct. 7, Amazon launched Prime Big Deal Days, a 48‑hour event running through Wednesday, Oct. 8, with millions of markdowns across home, electronics, toys, apparel, beauty, groceries, and more.

The sale is exclusive to Prime members, a with a fresh stream of limited‑time Lightning Deals and daylong offers.

Amazon says members can expect standout savings from brands like LEGO, Fisher‑Price, MAGNA‑TILES, Tonies, Samsung, LG, Sonos, and Amazon‑exclusive lines such as Lancôme and National Tree Company.

The October event, often nicknamed “October Prime Day," arrives ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday to give shoppers an early run at gift lists and household essentials.

Prime perks like fast, free shipping and grocery discounts apply, and Amazon is leaning on new generative AI tools to help customers find deals. Rufus, the company’s AI shopping assistant, plus Alexa deal alerts and Amazon Lens, can surface recommendations, track price drops, and speed up comparisons.

Membership is required for the best offers. Amazon highlights discounted Prime plans for students, young adults ages 18 to 24, and customers on qualifying government assistance, and notes that a free 30‑day trial unlocks access to the event.

For more on Prime Big Deal Days, check this page on the Amazon website.

