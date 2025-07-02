Marcus Macaulay and Adam Darrah, both 19 from Glens Falls, were gunned down in Fort Ann on the night of Thursday, May 22, according to New York State Police.

Troopers responding to 911 calls about a shooting found both men lying in the roadway on Clay Hill Road at around 9 p.m. Both men were taken to Glens Falls Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

One victim was still conscious and pleading for help, while the other was unresponsive as strangers stopped to administer CPR and apply pressure to the gunshot wounds, according to charging documents obtained by WRGB.

In the weeks since, David LaRose, 20, and Jordan Johnson, 18, both of Albany, along with a 17-year-old, were arrested and charged with murder in connection with the killings, according to New York State Police.

LaRose faces six counts of first-degree murder, while Johnson and the juvenile are each charged with four counts of second-degree murder, plus robbery, weapon charges, and tampering with evidence, court records show.

Investigators say the teens were victims of an attempted robbery gone deadly. Johnson allegedly texted a woman after the shooting, instructing her to “flush the bullets” and erase content from LaRose’s phone, WRGB reports.

Lives of Promise, Gone Too Soon

Marcus Macaulay graduated from Glens Falls High School in 2024 with a welding certification and worked as a line cook at Texas Roadhouse in Queensbury, his obituary said. He was also a certified scuba diver who dreamed of becoming an underwater welder.

“Marcus was a kind, bright, and loving soul who had so much life ahead of him,” Megan Lewis said on a GoFundMe campaign to assist the family with memorial expenses.

Meanwhile, Adam Darrah was remembered as fiercely loyal and full of love.

“Adam had a heart of gold and would do anything for those who had the privilege of being loved by him,” his family wrote in his obituary. “Adam always had our backs. “His joy in life was spending time with those he loved - his family and friends.”

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact New York State Police at 518-457-6811 or email crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Saratoga Springs and receive free news updates.