The victim was crossing near Hallock Road when an eastbound vehicle hit her at 6:20 a.m. on Feb. 1, police said. The driver fled the scene.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity is being withheld pending notification of her next of kin.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

