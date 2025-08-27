The Nesconset eatery—opened in 2022 at 204 Smithtown Boulevard—keeps locals lining up with its whimsical lattes, over-the-top pancake stacks, and playful twists on brunch classics that are as fun to photograph as they are to eat.

The restaurant is the latest transformation of a longtime breakfast-and-lunch fixture in the community. Brothers Jason and Stephen Nappi took over the space once known as Corner Café, giving it a sleek new design and a menu meant to dazzle the brunch crowd.

And dazzle it does. In a recent post to the Long Island Foodies Facebook group, Nesconset local Denise Kelly raved about her “fantastic brunch” at the eatery, calling it her friend’s new favorite brunch spot.

That friend, faced with an impossible choice between a rainbow cookie latte and a cosmopolitan, ordered both. “She said this place is like Friendly’s for adults but with high-quality food,” Kelly wrote.

Highlights from their table included apple pie pancakes—praised for being fluffy without drowning in syrupy filling—and the “Brooklyn,” a cannoli-stuffed French toast that had Kelly exclaiming “Jesus Krispies it was amazing!”

The Nappi’s menu leans into comfort with creativity. Favorites include:

The Chicken Dance: waffles topped with crispy chicken, sausage gravy, and maple drizzle.

waffles topped with crispy chicken, sausage gravy, and maple drizzle. The Poor Man’s Steak & Eggs: a triple-blend burger with egg, bacon, cheese, shrimp, and potatoes.

a triple-blend burger with egg, bacon, cheese, shrimp, and potatoes. The Funky Monkey: buttermilk pancakes layered with banana, PB&J, Mike’s Hot Honey, and raspberry drizzle.

buttermilk pancakes layered with banana, PB&J, Mike’s Hot Honey, and raspberry drizzle. The Louisiana: croissant French toast topped with banana, cinnamon whipped cream, and spicy honey.

A full bar rounds out the experience, with mimosas, bellinis, Bloody Marys, cordials, and coffee drinks spiked with Bailey’s or amaretto.

It’s not just customers like Kelly singing Nappi’s praises—the spot boasts a 4.6-star rating on Yelp, with reviewers calling the pancakes “perfectly fluffy,” the portions generous, and the atmosphere “cute, bright, and photo-ready.”

Nappi’s Nook is open Tuesday–Sunday. Find out more on its website.

