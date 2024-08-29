Man Kills Ex-Wife, Her BF At St. James Home, Police Say

Suffolk County Police were called to a St. James residence on Brasswood Road for a disturbance at around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28.

Homicide detectives determined that Daniel Coppola, age 50, shot his ex-wife, 50-year-old Kelly Coppola, and her boyfriend, 53-year-old Kenneth Pohlman, police told Daily Voice. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Coppolas were in the middle of a contentious divorce at the time, according to investigators.

Prior to the killings, Coppola picked up the couple’s 15-year-old daughter and had her wait in the car while he carried out the shooting, Suffolk County Police Lt. Kevin Beyrer said at a press conference Thursday morning, Aug. 29. He then drove the girl to his house on Harbor Road, located roughly a mile away.

“As he’s driving her, she is communicating with friends via text saying, ‘I don’t know what my father did. I don’t know how my mother is,'" Beyrer said.

When the daughter’s friends were unable to reach Mrs. Coppola, they called 911.

Daniel Coppola, of Head of the Harbor, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of second-degree murder.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Saint James-Nesconset and receive free news updates.