Driver Critically Injured In Saint James Crash: Police

A driver was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash in Saint James, Suffolk County police announced on Monday, Oct. 6.

A Suffolk County Police vehicle.

 Photo Credit: SCPD
Jillian Pikora
The driver of a 2005 Toyota Camry was exiting a commercial driveway in front of 594 Middle Country Road when the vehicle was struck by an eastbound 2002 Jeep Cherokee at about 5:35 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 5, according to detectives.

The Camry’s driver, a 31-year-old from Brentwood, was extricated from the vehicle and transported by Nesconset Fire Department to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he remains in critical condition. The Jeep’s driver, an 18-year-old from Farmingville, was not injured, police said.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.

