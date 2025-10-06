Driver Critically Injured In Saint James Crash: Police

The driver of a 2005 Toyota Camry was exiting a commercial driveway in front of 594 Middle Country Road when the vehicle was struck by an eastbound 2002 Jeep Cherokee at about 5:35 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 5, according to detectives.

The Camry’s driver, a 31-year-old from Brentwood, was extricated from the vehicle and transported by Nesconset Fire Department to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he remains in critical condition. The Jeep’s driver, an 18-year-old from Farmingville, was not injured, police said.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Saint James-Nesconset and receive free news updates.