Anna Lopresti Struck, Killed In Saint James Crash: Police

A woman was struck and killed while crossing a street in Saint James, Suffolk County police said.

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police
Anna Lopresti, 63, of Saint James, was walking south across Middle Country Road near White Avenue when an eastbound 1999 Toyota Camry hit her around 6:45 p.m. on Friday, May 23, 2025, according to a release from the department’s Fourth Squad.

Lopresti was taken by responders to Stony Brook University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, detectives said.

The driver of the Camry, Natalio Osorio-Vargas, 57, of Centereach, was not injured in the crash. Police impounded the Toyota for a safety check.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is urged to contact the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.

