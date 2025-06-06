In Schenectady County, Westbound I-90 remained fully closed at Exit 26 in Pattersonville as of 1:30 p.m., according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

It was not immediately clear how many vehicles were involved in the wreck or whether anyone was injured.

New York State Police are on the scene, but would not comment further.

Drivers were encouraged to use State Route 5 (Amsterdam Road) as an alternate route, and expect delays.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Rotterdam and receive free news updates.