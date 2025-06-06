Fair 82°

Thruway Westbound Fully Blocked In Pattersonville By Crash

A major crash was blocking all westbound lanes of the Thruway in the Capital Region on Friday afternoon, June 6.

The I-90 Thruway near Pattersonville.

Photo Credit: NYS Department of Transportation
In Schenectady County, Westbound I-90 remained fully closed at Exit 26 in Pattersonville as of 1:30 p.m., according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

It was not immediately clear how many vehicles were involved in the wreck or whether anyone was injured.

New York State Police are on the scene, but would not comment further. 

Drivers were encouraged to use State Route 5 (Amsterdam Road) as an alternate route, and expect delays.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

