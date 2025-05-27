Eric Paulus, a member of the Schalmont High School soccer team, died after being struck by a train near Putnam Road in Rotterdam shortly after 2 a.m. Monday, May 26, district officials and Rotterdam Police confirmed.

No other details about the collision were released. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

The Schalmont Central School District expressed heartbreak over Paulus’s sudden loss, issuing the following statement:

“Eric was a wonderful young man, and our entire Schalmont community sends our deepest sympathies to his family, friends and all who knew him in this incredibly difficult time,” the district said.

Counselors and social workers were being made available at the high school to support students and staff as they grieve.

Paulus’s death came just one month before his high school graduation, scheduled for Friday, June 27.

Additional details about Paulus’ life were not immediately available. Loved ones are invited to share a statement, funeral details, and/or photos by emailing Mmashburn@dailyvoice.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Rotterdam and receive free news updates.