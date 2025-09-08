The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 8, at a residence on Franklin Street, according to the Rotterdam Police Department.

An unknown man entered the home, sprayed the occupants with pepper spray, and fled with property from the house.

The suspect is described as a Black male in his late 20s with large puffy hair, wearing a black track suit with a red hood, white sneakers, and a mask.

He was last seen fleeing on foot near Mariaville Road and Franklin Street.

The Schenectady Police K-9 Unit and the Schenectady County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the response.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rotterdam detectives at 518-355-7397 ext. 2110.

