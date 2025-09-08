Partly Cloudy 70°

SHARE

Rotterdam PD Seek Suspect In Home Robbery With Pepper Spray

Police are searching for a man accused of pepper spraying residents during a home robbery in Rotterdam.

Spraying. 

Spraying. 

 Photo Credit: Canva/michalPuchala
Michael Mashburn
Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 8, at a residence on Franklin Street, according to the Rotterdam Police Department.

An unknown man entered the home, sprayed the occupants with pepper spray, and fled with property from the house.

The suspect is described as a Black male in his late 20s with large puffy hair, wearing a black track suit with a red hood, white sneakers, and a mask.

He was last seen fleeing on foot near Mariaville Road and Franklin Street.

The Schenectady Police K-9 Unit and the Schenectady County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the response.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rotterdam detectives at 518-355-7397 ext. 2110.

to follow Daily Voice Rotterdam and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE