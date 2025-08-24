Pedestrian Struck, Killed On NY Thruway In Rotterdam: State Police

The crash happened in the westbound lanes just west of exit 25 (I-890) around 8:50 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 23, according to a New York State Police Troop G.

The pedestrian suffered severe injuries and was declared dead at the scene, troopers explained.

All westbound lanes were closed during the investigation, including collision reconstruction, until about 1:30 a.m. Sunday when the road was reopened, authorities said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Updates will be released by Troop G as they become available, according to the announcement.

