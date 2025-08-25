Julia Barrett, 51, died after being hit in the westbound lanes of the Thruway near Exit 25 (I-890) in Rotterdam at about 8:50 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 23, New York State Police said.

Barrett had been standing in a travel lane when the collision occurred. Her vehicle was later found parked on the shoulder of the roadway near the crash site.

The driver involved immediately stopped, called 911, and has been cooperative with the investigation, police said. No criminal charges are anticipated.

Barrett was pronounced dead at the scene. All westbound lanes of the Thruway were closed until about 1:30 a.m. Sunday while troopers conducted their investigation and crash reconstruction.

