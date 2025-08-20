The joint operation began Wednesday, Aug. 20, at Moon Spa, located on Hamburg Street north of Arlene Street.

Agents are conducting “law enforcement activity” at the business but declined to provide further details, citing the ongoing investigation.

Rotterdam Police officers were also seen at the location assisting federal agents. It was not immediately clear what prompted the law enforcement presence or whether any arrests have been made.

Daily Voice has reached out to both the FBI and Rotterdam Police Department for additional information. Check back for updates.

