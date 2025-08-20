Overcast 63°

FBI Agents At Moon Spa In Rotterdam Amid Investigation

FBI agents and local police are on scene at a Rotterdam massage parlor as part of an active federal investigation.

Law enforcement responded to Moon Spa in Rotterdam on Wednesday, Aug. 20.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Michael Mashburn
The joint operation began Wednesday, Aug. 20, at Moon Spa, located on Hamburg Street north of Arlene Street.

Agents are conducting “law enforcement activity” at the business but declined to provide further details, citing the ongoing investigation.

Rotterdam Police officers were also seen at the location assisting federal agents. It was not immediately clear what prompted the law enforcement presence or whether any arrests have been made.

Daily Voice has reached out to both the FBI and Rotterdam Police Department for additional information. Check back for updates.

