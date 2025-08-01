Anthony Lewis Jr., 33, of Rotterdam, was sentenced Wednesday, July 30, in Schenectady County Court to life without parole, followed by an additional 3½ to 7 years for related charges.

A jury convicted Lewis in May of murdering his mother, Cathy Ayala-Guillaume, and his stepfather, Robert Guillaume, at their Fern Avenue home in Rotterdam on July 4, 2023. He then lingered in the house for more than a day before fleeing in his stepfather’s car, prosecutors said.

Investigators later tracked Lewis south through New Jersey and Pennsylvania. On July 6, 2023, he crashed the stolen 2022 Buick Encore on Interstate 80 and was taken to a hospital for observation. The following day, police in Rotterdam discovered the bodies of Ayala-Guillaume and Guillaume during a welfare check requested by concerned relatives.

Lewis was taken into custody in Pennsylvania and later extradited to Schenectady County.

At trial, Lewis took the stand and admitted to the killings, claiming he was following “divine direction.” After just 30 minutes of deliberation, the jury found him guilty on all counts, including two counts of first-degree murder, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and fourth-degree grand larceny.

The case was built on extensive forensic and digital evidence. New York State police recovered multiple weapons, clothing, and over 100 DNA samples from the crime scene, all linking Lewis to the murders.

Cell tower records, phone data, license plate readers, and testimony from two witnesses who said Lewis confessed to them also supported the conviction.

Schenectady County District Attorney Robert Carney said Lewis showed “particular barbarity” in murdering the people who loved him, adding that his lack of remorse made him a danger who “should never be released from incarceration.”

