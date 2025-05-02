On Saturday, May 3, local leaders and loved ones will gather to unveil a ceremonial street sign in Roslyn Heights honoring Nassau County Police Officer Brian R. Abbondandelo, a 9/11 first responder who died of cancer linked to his heroic efforts at Ground Zero.

The event will take place at 9 a.m. at the corner of Plympton Avenue and Garden Street, near Abbondandelo’s family home. Officials including North Hempstead Supervisor Jennifer DeSena, Town Board members, Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder, and NCPD officers are expected to attend alongside the Abbondandelo family.

The tribute is part of a broader Nassau County initiative to honor the 50 police officers who died in the line of duty, as the department celebrates its 100th anniversary.

Officer Abbondandelo’s death underscores a harsh reality: Over 300 first responders have died from illnesses linked to their service in the toxic ruins of ‘Ground Zero,’ including from cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, and cancer diagnoses, according to the 9/11 Memorial & Museum.

The street renaming stands not only as a tribute to Officer Abbondandelo’s service, but also as a reminder of the lingering cost paid by first responders long after the smoke cleared.

The public is welcome to attend the ceremony and join in honoring a local hero whose sacrifice will now be etched into the very streets he once called home.

