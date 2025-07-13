Roslyn Harbor Man, 64, Busted For Lewd Act In Front Of Woman: Police

Albert Lamotta, 64, was arrested on Saturday, July 12, around 6:22 p.m. after a 38-year-old woman saw him committing a lewd act outside his house at 22 Shaun Ridge, authorities said.

Officers responded to the scene and placed Lamotta under arrest without incident.

Lamotta has been charged with public lewdness. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due back in First District Court in Hempstead on Friday, July 25.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Lamotta is urged to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

