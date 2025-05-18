Jorge Arias Reyes, 49, of Hempstead, was driving a 2009 Honda westbound in the eastbound lanes near Exit 37 around 6:40 a.m. when he struck a 2014 Toyota being driven by a 51-year-old man, according to the department’s Public Information Office.

Both vehicles were heavily damaged, and both drivers were seriously injured. Reyes and the other driver were hospitalized and listed in stable condition.

Officers determined Reyes was intoxicated and arrested him at the scene without incident.

Further investigation revealed Reyes had also been involved in an earlier crash near Exit 41 eastbound, where he hit a 2013 Nissan driven by a 31-year-old man. That driver was uninjured.

Reyes is charged with:

Driving While Intoxicated.

Felony Assault.

Felony Vehicular Assault.

Misdemeanor Reckless Endangerment.

Misdemeanor Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

He will be arraigned when medically practical, police said.

