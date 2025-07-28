The wreck happened in Roslyn Heights, near the intersection of Powerhouse Road and Mineola Avenue, just before 3 p.m. Monday, July 28.

Five people were being treated for injuries, according to preliminary radio traffic. Their ages and extent of injuries were not immediately clear.

Daily Voice is working to determine how many vehicles were involved, and for which school district the bus was operating.

Drivers were advised to use caution and expect delays in the area, according to the Nassau County Traffic Management Center.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

