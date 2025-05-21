Now, the 12-year-old middle schooler’s family and friends are leaning on each other as they try to make sense of his unexpected loss following a collision on a Nassau County road.

Nathan, a seventh grader at Roslyn Middle School, was crossing outside of a crosswalk on Middle Neck Road near Northern Boulevard, when he was struck by a pickup truck at around 6:40 p.m. on Monday, May 19, according to Nassau County Police.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but died shortly after arriving, as Daily Voice reported. The 18-year-old driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Now, a community reeling from the loss is rallying behind the Ha family, as tributes pour in for a young boy who was taken too soon.

“Nathan was a bright, kind-hearted, and joyful young boy who touched everyone he met,” longtime family friend Dominick Jung wrote on a GoFundMe campaign created to help the family with memorial expenses.

“He was loved by his teachers and classmates, and his warmth and gentle spirit left a lasting impression on the Roslyn school community.”

Nathan was not only a dedicated student but also a beloved son, a caring twin brother, and an active member of his church, Jung said.

“His absence leaves an unimaginable void for all who knew him.”

The fundraiser had collected nearly $58,000 by Wednesday, May 21.Those interested in donating can do so here.

“We ask you to consider giving whatever you can, no matter the amount, to help ease the financial burden,” Jung wrote. “More than anything, your prayers, your kindness, and your presence mean the world during this incredibly difficult time.”

