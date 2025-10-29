Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Firefighters Injured In Roslyn Heights Blaze

Two firefighters were injured while battling a raging house fire on Long Island.

A stock photo of fire.

 Photo Credit: Canva/Little Visuals
Michael Mashburn
First responders descended on a Roslyn Heights home on Pinetree Lane around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 29, according to Nassau County Police.

They arrived to find the residence fully engulfed in flames and all occupants safely evacuated.

The Roslyn Fire Department, assisted by neighboring agencies, responded to bring the blaze under control.

During the effort, a Carle Place firefighter sustained first- and second-degree burns to his face while working on the roof. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said. 

Another firefighter was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Arson Bomb Squad.

