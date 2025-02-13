Fariddun Djumaev, 39, of Rego Park, Queens, was arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of an incident causing serious injury Thursday, Feb. 13, Nassau County Police said.

Officers were initially called about a crash involving a pedestrian near Hillside and Mineola avenues in Roslyn Heights on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. They found a 91-year-old man who was struck by an SUV while attempting to cross Mineola Avenue.

The victim suffered severe trauma and was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said. His current condition was not immediately shared.

Djumaev was arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead.

