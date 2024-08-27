Margy Sandoval was last seen in Manhasset at around noon on Monday, Aug. 26, according to Nassau County Police. Relatives reported her missing at 6 p.m.

Sandoval is Hispanic, 5-foot-1 and 220 pounds, with black and red hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt, white sweatpants, and black Crocs shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nassau County Police Department at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Roslyn and receive free news updates.