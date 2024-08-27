Fair 73°

SHARE

Margy Sandoval, 14, Reported Missing In Manhasset

Police on Long Island are asking for help in locating a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing.

Margy Sandoval.

Margy Sandoval.

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department
Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories

Margy Sandoval was last seen in Manhasset at around noon on Monday, Aug. 26, according to Nassau County Police. Relatives reported her missing at 6 p.m.

Sandoval is Hispanic, 5-foot-1 and 220 pounds, with black and red hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt, white sweatpants, and black Crocs shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nassau County Police Department at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Roslyn and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE