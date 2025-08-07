Teens Rob Pizza Delivery Driver, Steal Food In Roosevelt, Police Say

The incident happened in Roosevelt just after 10 p.m. Wednesday, August 6, when a 32-year-old Domino’s employee attempted to deliver food to a home on Woods Avenue.

Three males approached him, claimed they had ordered the food, and demanded he hand it over.

When the driver asked for payment, one of the suspects grabbed the pizza, another took a bag containing soda, and the group pushed and spit on the victim before running off, according to Nassau County Police.

They fled north on Union Place toward Whitehouse Avenue.

The victim stayed at the scene and called 911. A short time later, officers spotted a gray 2004 Hyundai nearby with three individuals inside.

After investigating, police arrested Nicholas Brown, 19, of Lynbrook; Jaden Taylor, 18, of Rockville Centre; and a 17-year-old male whose name was not released due to his age.

All three are charged with second-degree robbery. Brown and Taylor are scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead. The juvenile will be arraigned in Youth Part at the same courthouse.

