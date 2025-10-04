Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Shabaz Hall Charged After Roosevelt Arrest Injures 2 Cops

A Roosevelt man injured two officers while resisting arrest after threatening them with a metallic object, Nassau County police announced on Saturday, Oct. 4.

Shabaz Hall

Photo Credit: NCPD
Jillian Pikora
Detectives said officers responded to a disturbance call at a Brookside Avenue residence around 2:53 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 3. During the investigation, Shabaz Hall, 32, became irate, picked up a metallic object, and raised it in a threatening manner toward officers.

When police attempted to place him in custody, Hall allegedly became combative, resulting in injuries to two officers, according to the release. Both officers were treated at an area hospital.

Hall is charged with two counts of Assault 2nd Degree, Menacing 2nd Degree, Menacing 3rd Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th Degree, and Harassment 2nd Degree.

His preliminary arraignment is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 4, at First District Court on Main Street in Hempstead.

