The incident happened in Roosevelt, near Nassau Road and Grenada Avenue, shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 14, according to Nassau County Police.

A 57-year-old man was crossing Nassau Road from east to west near Grenada Avenue when a motorcyclist struck him, throwing the pedestrian to the ground. The bike then collided with a Hyundai that was stopped in traffic.

The pedestrian suffered a leg laceration and abdominal pain and was taken by Nassau County Police ambulance to a hospital, police said.

The motorcyclist continued north on Nassau Road after the collisions, police said. He is described as a light-skinned Hispanic man with a medium build, wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, and a black backpack.

Watch video of the suspect below.

Anyone with information is urged to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Roosevelt and receive free news updates.