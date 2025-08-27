Nurse Punched At Nassau University Medical Center By Roosevelt Man: Police

Roderick Essix, 62, of Roosevelt, became combative with a 66-year-old registered nurse who was caring for him at the hospital on Hempstead Turnpike around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 26, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Detectives said Essix struck the woman with a closed fist to the left side of her face, causing substantial pain and minor bruising. Hospital staff immediately evaluated and treated her at the scene.

Responding officers placed Essix into custody without further incident.

Essix has been charged with Assault 2nd Degree. He was released on an appearance ticket.

