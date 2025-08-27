Partly Cloudy 73°

Nurse Punched At Nassau University Medical Center By Roosevelt Man: Police

A Roosevelt man is accused of punching a nurse in the face while receiving treatment at Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, police announced on Wednesday, Aug. 27.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
 Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/ By Sullynyflhi
 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Jillian Pikora
Roderick Essix, 62, of Roosevelt, became combative with a 66-year-old registered nurse who was caring for him at the hospital on Hempstead Turnpike around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 26, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Detectives said Essix struck the woman with a closed fist to the left side of her face, causing substantial pain and minor bruising. Hospital staff immediately evaluated and treated her at the scene.

Responding officers placed Essix into custody without further incident.

Essix has been charged with Assault 2nd Degree. He was released on an appearance ticket.

