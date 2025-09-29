Thirteen-year-old Nelly Teas-Torres was last seen around 3:55 a.m. Monday, Sept. 29, in Roosevelt. She was reported missing just a few hours later, at 6:50 a.m.

She was last seen walking alone before daybreak, police said. A possible destination was not given.

Teas-Torres is described as 5-foot-9, about 150 pounds, with brown eyes and long, straight black hair. She was last seen wearing plaid pajama pants, a black sweatshirt, and a dark backpack carrying an orange stuffed animal.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Nassau County Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347.

