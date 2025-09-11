Masked Teens Arrested After Graffiti, Struggle With Police In Roosevelt: Detectives

The incident happened in the area of Mirin Avenue and Park Avenue on Wednesday, Sept. 10 at 9:59 p.m., according to detectives.

Officers spotted the two suspects spray-painting a building and approached, but the teens fled on foot. Both were quickly apprehended nearby, police said.

During the arrests, both resisted, and one officer sustained injuries requiring treatment at a local hospital.

A 16-year-old male was allegedly found with a knife and a fake identification card. He has been charged with Assault 2nd Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th Degree, Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument 3rd Degree, Resisting Arrest, Obstructing Governmental Administration 2nd Degree, Possession of Graffiti Instruments, and violating the Title 90 Mask Transparency Act. He is scheduled for arraignment in Family Court on Thursday, Sept. 11.

A 17-year-old male was charged with Resisting Arrest, Obstructing Governmental Administration 2nd Degree, Possession of Graffiti Instruments, and violating the Title 90 Mask Transparency Act. He was released on an appearance ticket returnable to Family Court.

