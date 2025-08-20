Man With Gun Outside Roosevelt High School 'Menaces' Teen: Nassau County Police

The teen was approached by a man outside the school at 1 Wagner Avenue and got into a verbal argument, detective explained. The suspect lifted his shirt, revealing the handle of a black firearm tucked in his waistband, and told the victim to wait for him in the parking lot.

The boy ran away and called police. The suspect fled on foot, last seen walking southbound on Denton Place.

He is described as a Hispanic male in his mid-30s to 40s, about 5-foot-9 and 220 pounds.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or dial 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

