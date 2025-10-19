Man Seen Leaning Into Roosevelt Home Window Sparks Burglary Investigation: Nassau County Police

Officers from the First Precinct responded to a St. Francis Street home at 3:45 a.m. on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. Detectives said a 24-year-old woman was inside a spare bedroom when she saw an unknown man standing on the roof, leaning into her open window.

The woman ran back to her bedroom and called police. Investigators later discovered a black tool bag had been left behind in the spare room. No items were taken from the residence, authorities said.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic man, 25 to 35 years old, about 5-foot-9 with an athletic build, mustache, and goatee. He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, blue sweatpants, a gray baseball cap with a Puma logo, and carrying a black backpack.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or dial 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

