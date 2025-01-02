Kimberlee Rivera, 15, of Roosevelt, was last seen on Friday, Dec. 27, according to the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse.

Additional details, including where she was last seen or what she was wearing, were not immediately available.

Rivera was previously reported missing in August 2024 and was located a day later, as Daily Voice reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543.

