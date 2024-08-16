Partly Cloudy 73°

Girl Hospitalized After Incident Involving Mini School Bus In Roosevelt

A 10-year-old girl was hospitalized after she lost her balance while riding a bicycle and struck the side of a mini-school bus.

West Greenwich Avenue in Roosevelt.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
The incident happened around 3:50 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, in Roosevelt.

The bus, which was driven by a 44-year-old woman, was traveling eastbound on West Greenwich Avenue.

The girl sustained severe abrasions to both of her legs. 

Her 40-year-old mother suffered a right-hand injury while trying to help.

Both the girl and mother were transported to a local area hospital for evaluation and treatment. 

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene. 

No other injuries were reported. 

