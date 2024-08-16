Girl Hospitalized After Incident Involving Mini School Bus In Roosevelt

The incident happened around 3:50 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, in Roosevelt.

The bus, which was driven by a 44-year-old woman, was traveling eastbound on West Greenwich Avenue.

The girl sustained severe abrasions to both of her legs.

Her 40-year-old mother suffered a right-hand injury while trying to help.

Both the girl and mother were transported to a local area hospital for evaluation and treatment.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

