Drunk Suspect Bites, Spits On Cop During Roosevelt Arrest, Police Say

A 27-year-old man is accused of assaulting a police officer during an arrest on Long Island.

 Photo Credit: Canva/blueshot
Michael Mashburn
Officers were called about a domestic disturbance at a home in Roosevelt shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28.

Nassau County Police said a 39-year-old woman told officers that Joshua Williams, age 27, was intoxicated and breaking items in the home.

As police were attempting to arrest Williams, he bit an officer and spit in his face, police said.

Williams was placed into custody and taken to a hospital for evaluation. The injured officer was also taken to the hospital.

Williams is charged with assault in the second degree and criminal mischief in the third degree. He was expected to b arraigned once medically possible.

