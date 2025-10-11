Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Deysi Batres Garcia, 13, Reported Missing In Roosevelt

A 13-year-old girl has been reported missing in Roosevelt, Nassau County police announced on Saturday, Oct. 11.

Deysi Batres Garcia

 Photo Credit: NCPD
Jillian Pikora
Deysi Batres Garcia was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 7, at 9:35 a.m. walking in Roosevelt, according to detectives. She was reported missing to police on Friday, Oct. 10 at 7:40 p.m., the department said.

Garcia is described as a Hispanic female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing about 125 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with black shorts, investigators said.

Anyone with information regarding Garcia’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911. Callers may remain anonymous.

