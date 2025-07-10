15-Year-Old Boy Tries To Rob Kids At Gunpoint In Roosevelt, Police Say

The attempted robbery happened near Frederick Avenue and Babylon Turnpike around 9:19 a.m., police said in a release from the First Squad.

A 13-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy were walking southbound when the teen approached them, demanded money, and pulled out what appeared to be a black handgun, detectives said. When the children refused, the suspect hit the 10-year-old boy several times in the arm. The child was not injured, according to police.

Fearing for their lives, the young victims ran home and told their parents, who contacted police.

After an investigation, the 15-year-old suspect was identified and arrested without incident.

The juvenile has been charged with:

Felony Attempted Robbery 2nd Degree.

Misdemeanor Menacing 2nd Degree.

Misdemeanor Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th Degree.

Two counts of Misdemeanor Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Violation Harassment 2nd Degree.

His preliminary arraignment is scheduled for Friday, July 11 at the Youth Offender Part of First District Court located at 99 Main Street in Hempstead.

