10-Year-Old Rescued From Water Emergency In Atlantic Beach: Nassau Police

The child had been swimming near the Jetty when he became distressed, according to police. A lifeguard from the Village of Atlantic Beach and an off-duty Nassau County Police Lieutenant teamed up to bring the boy to safety.

The Atlantic Beach Fire Department responded, but everyone involved declined medical attention at the scene, officials said.

Police are reminding the public to swim only where lifeguards are present and during daylight hours. They also urge swimmers to be aware of riptides and changing conditions near the shoreline.

