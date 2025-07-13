Mostly Cloudy 77°

10-Year-Old Rescued From Water Emergency In Atlantic Beach: Nassau Police

A 10-year-old boy was rescued from the waters near the Clearwater Beach Club in Atlantic Beach on Sunday, July 13, at 4:39 p.m., the Nassau County Police Department announced.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Satellite)
Jillian Pikora
The child had been swimming near the Jetty when he became distressed, according to police. A lifeguard from the Village of Atlantic Beach and an off-duty Nassau County Police Lieutenant teamed up to bring the boy to safety.

The Atlantic Beach Fire Department responded, but everyone involved declined medical attention at the scene, officials said.

Police are reminding the public to swim only where lifeguards are present and during daylight hours. They also urge swimmers to be aware of riptides and changing conditions near the shoreline.

