Two Killed After Subaru Slams Into Tree In Ronkonkoma: Suffolk County Police

A man driving a Subaru Forester westbound on Peconic Street crossed into the eastbound lane, left the roadway, and struck a tree at 11:20 a.m., detectives said.

Both the driver and a female passenger were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Their identities are being withheld pending positive identification from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.

