The case was confirmed at Sachem High School East and was reported to the Suffolk County Department of Health earlier this month, according to district superintendent Patti Trombetta.

As a result, school officials notified 116 students and seven staff members who may have had close contact with the infected individual.

However, no districtwide announcement was made at the time, prompting confusion and concern as the news began circulating through social media and local media outlets.

In a letter to parents on Wednesday, May 21, Trombetta defended the district’s response while acknowledging the growing concern.

“Upon notification from the Suffolk County Department of Health, the district took swift action in accordance with recommended protocols and has stayed in contact with the SCDOH on the matter,” Trombetta said, adding that potentially infected students and staff were given information about testing options and other health resources.

“At that time, the district was advised that no further community notification was necessary,” Trombetta continued.

“Please know that it was never our intention to cause confusion for our residents, or to give the impression that any information was being withheld. Rather, we were working in concert with the guidance being provided by those with direct oversight of the health and safety of our broader community.”

No new cases had been confirmed at the school as of Wednesday, Trombetta said.

The incident has prompted larger conversations around health communication protocols, especially in a district as large as Sachem, which is the second-largest by population on Long Island and the largest suburban school district in New York.

Tuberculosis is a contagious bacterial infection that primarily affects the lungs and is spread through airborne particles when a person with active TB coughs, speaks, or sneezes. While TB can be serious, it is treatable with antibiotics, and not everyone exposed becomes sick. Those with latent TB carry the bacteria without symptoms and cannot spread the illness.

The district included a link to the CDC’s TB information page for families seeking more details.

Anyone with additional concerns is encouraged to contact the Suffolk County Department of Health at 631-854-2200.

