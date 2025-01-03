Severely Injured Kangal Shepherd Among 3 Neglected Puppies Rescued From Ronkonkoma Home: DA

Munim Raghid, 26, of Ronkonkoma, was arrested Thursday, Jan. 2, following an investigation by members of the Suffolk County DA’s Biological, Environmental, and Animal Safety Team (BEAST).

The probe began when a good Samaritan found an injured puppy on a roadway on New Year’s Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 31. The puppy, unable to walk, was rushed to Atlantic Coast Veterinary Specialists, where it was diagnosed with severe leg and pelvis fractures.

Despite medical advice, Raghid removed the injured puppy from the veterinary center without treatment, leaving it to suffer, according to the Suffolk County DA's office.

Investigators traced the animal to Raghid’s home, where they discovered two additional Kangal Shepherds, including the injured puppy.

Raghid was previously charged with animal cruelty in December 2024 for neglecting a Kangal Shepherd to the point of emaciation, according to prosecutors. As a result, a Suffolk County judge barred him from possessing any animals while the case proceeded.

“I created my BEAST investigative team for a reason,” said Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierney. “We will pursue every act of animal cruelty reported to us and prosecute to the fullest extent of the law.”

Raghid is charged with one count of animal cruelty and four counts of criminal contempt, all misdemeanors.

Both puppies are currently in the care of the Town of Brookhaven Animal Shelter and are available for adoption. The injured puppy will need rehabilitation and surgery before it can be placed in a permanent home, prosecutors said.

The non-profit Fund for Animal Cruelty Treatment of Suffolk (FACTS) has pledged to support the puppy’s recovery. Those wishing to donate or learn more can visit FACTS.

