Ronkonkoma Burger King Incident Leads To Arrest Of Man For Multiple Acts Of Public Lewdness

Suffolk County Police Department Fourth Precinct Patrol officers responded to Burger King on Portion Road in Ronkonkoma at around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, after two female employees reported a man committing a lewd act in plain sight in the parking lot.

The man fled the scene shortly after, police added.

After an extensive canvass of the area, officers located and arrested Ronald Richardson III, age 43, who police say is homeless.

Following an investigation by Fourth Squad detectives, it was determined that Richardson III had committed two previous acts of public lewdness, according to police:

Orangetheory Fitness, located at 62 East Main St., Smithtown, on Thursday, Aug. 1, at approximately 7:15 a.m. Richardson committed a lewd act in front of a 29-year-old woman.

Old Navy, located at 2089 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove, on Saturday, May 18, at approximately 1:10 p.m. Richardson exposed himself in front of an 11-year-old girl.

Richardson was charged with:

Three counts of public lewdness,

Endangering the welfare of a child.

He is being held at the Fourth Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Wednesday, Aug. 21.

Detectives are asking anyone who believes they have been a victim of Richardson III to contact the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ronkonkoma and receive free news updates.