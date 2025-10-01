Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Pedestrian Seriously Injured In Lake Ronkonkoma Crash: Police

A woman was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Lake Ronkonkoma, Suffolk County Police announced on Wednesday, Oct. 1.

Police lights

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza UNF News for Daily Voice
Jillian Pikora
The 63-year-old was walking southbound on Ronkonkoma Avenue, crossing Express Drive North, when she was hit by a westbound 2022 Toyota RAV4 around 7:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 30, according to detectives.

The Lake Ronkonkoma was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital, where she remains in serious condition.

The driver, Muhammad Afzal, 27, of Levittown, was not injured, police said. His vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.

