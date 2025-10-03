Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Accepting Nominations Now Through Monday, October 6th
Partly Cloudy 62°

SHARE

Motorcyclist Critically Injured After Crash In Lake Ronkonkoma: Suffolk County Police

A crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck critically injured a motorcyclist in Lake Ronkonkoma on Thursday, Oct. 2 at 8:06 p.m., Suffolk County Police announced on Friday, Oct. 3.

A motorcycle helmet in the street

A motorcycle helmet in the street

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Jeremy Bishop @jeremybishop
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Gabriel Mendoza, 40, of Centereach, was driving a 2023 Chevrolet Colorado eastbound on Portion Road when he attempted a left turn onto Cenacle Road, detectives explained.

At the same time, a westbound 2015 Yamaha motorcycle collided with the Chevrolet, according to police.

The motorcyclist was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition, police said. Mendoza was not injured.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Sixth Squad detectives at 631-854-8652.

to follow Daily Voice Ronkonkoma and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE