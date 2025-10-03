Motorcyclist Critically Injured After Crash In Lake Ronkonkoma: Suffolk County Police

Gabriel Mendoza, 40, of Centereach, was driving a 2023 Chevrolet Colorado eastbound on Portion Road when he attempted a left turn onto Cenacle Road, detectives explained.

At the same time, a westbound 2015 Yamaha motorcycle collided with the Chevrolet, according to police.

The motorcyclist was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition, police said. Mendoza was not injured.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Sixth Squad detectives at 631-854-8652.

