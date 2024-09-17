Overcast 64°

SHARE

Know Them? 4 Left Lake Ronkonkoma Restaurant Without Paying Bill, Police Say

Do you know them?

Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating four people who are accused of leaving a Long Island restaurant without paying the bill.

Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating four people who are accused of leaving a Long Island restaurant without paying the bill.

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police
Daily Voice

Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating four people who are accused of leaving a Long Island restaurant without paying the bill.

The incident happened in Lake Ronkonkoma at IHOP, at 339 Portion Road, in the early afternoon on Sunday, Sept. 8, according to Suffolk County Police.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app that can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com

All calls, text messages, and emails will be kept confidential.

to follow Daily Voice Ronkonkoma and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE