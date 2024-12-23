A Few Clouds 26°

Driver Seriously Injured In Fall From Moving Vehicle At Ronkonkoma Gas Station

A man is hospitalized after falling from a moving vehicle at a Long Island gas station.

A Mobil station on Ronkonkoma Avenue in Ronkonkoma.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Michael Mashburn
The incident happened in Ronkonkoma, at the Mobil station on Ronkonkoma Avenue, at around 8:40 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23.

Suffolk County Police said a 48-year-old Ridge man pulled his Ford vehicle up to a gas pump and was getting out when it rolled forward.

The man fell to the pavement and suffered serious injuries. He was taken by ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital.

Detectives asked anyone who witnessed the incident to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-854-8452.

