'Could Have Been Our Kids': BB Gun Fired From Ronkonkoma Apartment Hits Man Outside Restaurant

Samantha DeFiore, of West Islip, recounted the unsettling experience in the Ronkonkomoms Facebook group, saying her boyfriend was shot three times by a BB gun while hanging out with friends outside Lucharitos on Hawkins Avenue in Ronkonkoma on Saturday, May 3.

“Beautiful Saturday… turns into my boyfriend getting shot 3 times with a BB gun from the opened apartment window at The Core Apartments… smh,” she wrote, calling the incident “unacceptable,” especially in a family-friendly area where kids were also present.

DeFiore included two photos in her post — one showing her boyfriend’s wound and bloodied clothing, and another showing The Core Apartments, where she believes the shots came from.

In the comments, she confirmed her boyfriend is “fine,” but expressed disbelief and frustration. “It’s just crazy we can’t enjoy our day without worrying about someone getting hurt,” she wrote.

DeFiore said she called Suffolk County Police, who responded but were unable to contact the person inside the apartment she identified.

“They weren’t able to do much,” she said, noting that no one answered the door. She added that police are reviewing security camera footage as part of the investigation.

“It could have been one of our kids!” she added.

Daily Voice has reached out to Suffolk County Police for comment.

