Caleb Moran, 28, and Jessica Medina-Rivas, 28, were indicted for Operating as Major Traffickers and multiple drug charges after selling cocaine to an undercover detective, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney said in a release.

Investigators launched controlled buys in July and August 2025, where the couple allegedly sold cocaine and fentanyl to an undercover officer. Moran allegedly warned the officer not to sell the fentanyl “pure,” citing overdoses, including one fatality.

On Aug. 22, 2025, Suffolk police executed a search warrant at the couple’s Holbrook residence, uncovering 14 kilograms of cocaine, 12 kilograms of methamphetamine, more than 3 ounces of fentanyl, pills containing methamphetamine and MDMA, two unregistered firearms, and $118,000 in cash. Photos released by authorities show drugs, stacks of cash, and weapons inside the home, including a revolver and shotgun found near children’s toys.

Moran used a decommissioned Ford Explorer once owned by Southampton Town Police to conceal drug runs, authorities explained.

Moran was ordered held on $2 million cash, $8 million bond, or $20 million partially secured bond. Medina-Rivas was ordered held on $2 million cash, $4 million bond, or $20 million partially secured bond. Both face Class A felony trafficking charges.

Assistant District Attorney Tess Andrew of the Narcotics Bureau is prosecuting the case with Suffolk police and FBI assistance.

